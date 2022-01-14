Zimbabwe star’s reveals divided loyalty in Flames game

Former Manchester City and Zimbabwe National Football Team star striker Benjamin Mwaruwari has revealed that he has divided loyalty between his land of birth Zimbabwe and his country of origin Malawi as the two nations battle it out on Friday in the Afcon.

Malawi date Zimbabwe on Friday in the Group B match in which both teams cannot afford to lose if they are to stand a chance of progressing in the competition.

Mwaruwari, who is the SuperSport pundit for the 2021 Cameroon Afcon game, said during the he doesn’t know which team to support between the Flames and the Warriors.

“The game between Malawi and Zimbabwe is a tricky one on Friday because I am from Malawi and I played for Zimbabwe. My parents are from Malawi, but I was born in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Put to him that he should go for Zimbabwe since he played the soft-spoken star did not change his stance.

Interestingly, Mwaruwari, formed a deadly combination with former Malawi’s star striker Esau Kanyenda at South Africa’s Jomo Cosmos before they left for European.

According to Zimbabwe’s The Herals newspaper, current coach Norman Mapeza also played against Malawi in the 1996 South Africa Afcon qualifiers. The Flames beat the Warriors 3-1 at Kamuzu Stadium and a 1-1 draw in Harare to foil their Afcon dreams.

