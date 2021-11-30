ZIWO for change

An Islamic grouping calling itself Zisintha Islamic Welfare Organisation (ZIWO) has said it wants all executive members at the Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) to step down.

ZIWO says MAM leaders are working in secret without the welfare of Muslims at heart. ZIWO has also lamented a K35,000.00 monthly pay that Sheiks get describing it as pea nuts.

General Secretary of the grouping, Muhamad Kweli, told the local media that the leadership at MAM was not serving the Muslim public but itself.

“We are telling Malawians that problems of lack of schools, lack of hospitals and meagre salaries are still there because leaders at MAM are not serving the Muslim public but themselves.

“If they don’t do anything to address these issues, we will be left with no choice but to take to the streets,” explained Kweli.

But publicist for the Muslim Association of Malawi, Sheik Dinala Chabulika, said he does know the grouping which seems disgruntled. He urged all Muslims who have issues to come and present them at MAM.

The executive at MAM has been given another mandate to lead Muslims for another ten years.

