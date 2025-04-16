🏆 Nyasa Times Reporter Phillip Pasula Crowned Best Online Journalist in 2024 TNM Super League Awards 🏆

Nyasa Times sports reporter Phillip Pasula has been crowned Best Online Journalist in the 2024 TNM Super League Awards, beating out entries from 19 online publications in a fiercely competitive contest.

Held at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, the awards celebrated top-performing sports journalists who went the extra mile during the 2024 football season. Pasula’s winning article, “Blantyre football giants storm Mzuzu this weekend”, published on May 21, 2024, was praised for its compelling storytelling, accuracy, and journalistic depth.

“This award is a huge motivation for me,” Pasula said. “I worked very hard throughout the season, but I always give credit to God. With perseverance, hard work, and faith, anything is possible.”

Nyasa Times Managing Director Edgar Chibaka hailed Pasula’s work ethic and passion. “Phillip is one of our most dependable journalists. He consistently delivers, and this award is well-earned recognition of his dedication to sports journalism,” Chibaka said.

Other winners on the night included Mabvuto Kambuwe (Best Print Journalist – Times Group), Sam Banda (Best Radio Journalist – Zodiak), Peter Fote (Best TV Journalist – Times Group), Nobert Jameson (Best Commentator – MBC), Romeo Umali (Best Analyst – MBC), and Martin Mpunga (Best Photographer). Each recipient received K500,000 in prize money.

Pasula, recently elected Vice General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM), continues to set the bar high in the world of sports journalism.

