3 win K250,000 vouchers for a 60 seconds shopping rush as Iponyereninso Kwakuya ndi Illovo promo gathers momentum 

Iponyereninso Kwakuya ndi Illovo promotion has gathered momentum as three — one each from the three regions of the country — have won Nissan NP200 vehicles during the second bi-monthly draw held on Tuesday at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

There were also one each from the three regions who won refrigerators and cookers in the shoppers and consumers, in which three other lucky winners each getting a K250,000 shopping voucher at a supermarket.

But it has an interesting catch, they have to pick up whatever they wanted up to K250,000 in a 60 seconds blitz — but won’t receive any change if they fail to reach the target.

This created a buzz amongst the delegates invited to the draw, expressing it as incredulous in such a short time unless one goes to the supermarket ahead of schedule and budget out what to pick instead of just a random rush.

Other winners in the category of stockists, grocers and table tops were three motorcycles; 36 bicycles and 36 x 50kg bags of fertilizers.

In the first bi-weekly draw made on December 19 held at Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc’s Head Office in Limbe, 81 lucky customers went away with various prizes that included bicycles; bags of fertilizers; cookers; fridges and shopping vouchers — worth a combined K100 million.

Illovo has also given away numerous instant prizes that included buckets, zitenje (cloth wraps), T-shirts and Illovo sugar packets to various shoppers through instore promotions at various participating supermarkets.

The ongoing promotion was launched in November last year in which stockists are required to purchase a minimum of 2 tons or more of sugar to qualify for the monthly draw while grocers/table tops must buy a minimum of 2 bales or more of sugar to qualify for the monthly as well as bi-monthly draws with shoppers needing just to buy 3 or more kilograms of sugar from participating supermarkets.

Once they all make the purchase, they are simply required to write their name and contact number at the back of the MRA receipt and deposit it in one of the specially designated boxes.

These boxes are located at all reseller shops for stockists; participating stores for grocers and table tops and in participating supermarkets for consumer and shoppers.

This is a second promo as the first — dubbed ‘Iponyereni Kwakuya’ — was managed in 2020 and after its success it was relaunched to Iponyereninso Kwakuya ndi Illovo.

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc Managing Director Lekani Katandula, said re-emphasised that although the promotion we will only reward a few of their customers and consumers, Illovo still and truly values each and every single one of their customers.

“This is why we continue to find ways to improve not only the quality of our sugar but also our product offering so that our customers and consumers get value for their money,” he said.

“As we progress in this New Year, I would like to personally thank each and every customer and consumer for making 2021 a successful year for the business through your loyalty to our brand. We do not take this for granted and we look forward to serving you better in 2022 as we continue creating value for our many stakeholders.

“With that said I would like to end by reminding everyone that CoVID-19 is still very real and also continues to mutate, as I am sure you are all aware. I would therefore like to appeal to all of us to play our role in keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe.

“Remember that the responsibility to combat the virus is in our hand. For those that are still unvaccinated, I would like to say that it is not too late, make a decision to get vaccinated now and stay safe.”

He urged the public to religiously continue to maintain appropriate social distance, washing their hands regularly, sanitise and wear a mask whenever they are in a public place — “even if you have been vaccinated”.

“I would like to borrow the words from World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General, Dr Ghebreyesus, who said: ‘Do it all, do it consistently and do it well’! I wish you all a prosperous and Tseketseke sweet 2022.

