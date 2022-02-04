Bushiri kicks off floods disaster response initiative

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife, Mary have today kicked off a floods disaster response initiative as the government is struggling to get donors for the disaster.

Bushiri launched the launched ‘complete package’ on Thursday in Mulanje where he donated various relief and rehabilitation items to over 2000 households affected by tropical cyclone Ana.

Bushiri says he will take the programme to Thyolo this Friday, targeting another 2000 households, each getting 10 packets of soya pieces, 25kg bag of maize, packets of sugar, plastic sheets for roofing and plastic buckets.

Bushiri told the victims at Chambe in chief Mkanda’s area that the complete package entails not just helping the households with relief items such as food materials, temporally shelter and sanitation facilities; but also supporting the victims with capacity to help them repair and rebuild their homes when the ground gets dry.

Mulanje District Commissioner Stallichi Mwambia and Senior Chief Nkanda hailed Bushiri for heeding President Lazarus Chakwera’s call for Malawians to support victims of disasters.

Mulanje is the third hit flood area after Chikwawa and Nsanje with over over 18 000 households being affected.

