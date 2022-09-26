FISD directors case goes back to court

Lawyers representing Directors of the Foundation for Irrigation Sustainable Development (FISD) say the state has failed their case against the directors.

In the case, four FISD Directors; Moses Chirambo, Frank Mwenechanya, Kondwani Nanchukwa, Arthur Mpama and an accountant from the Ministry of Agriculture are suspected to have received double payment of about K268.7 million from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for a water project in Ntcheu.

On Monday, the State paraded its second witness, Project Coordinator Kondwani Msowoya.

Msowoya told the court that the double payment was confirmed to be an error on the part of the Bank.

When asked if he had any evidence showing that the directors committed any wrong doing, Msowoya, answered no, saying that’s not what he came to court to prove.

Defence lawyer Wapona Kita said the witness has failed to prove that the directors committed any wrong doing therefore confirming their claim that the accused have no case to answer.

But Grace Wasiri, Senior State Advocate in the office of Director of Public Prosecutions told reporters that the court has the discretion to prove if the accused have a case to answer or not.

Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza has since adjourned the case to Tuesday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!