Govt removes international travel restrictions as it eases covid-19 strict preventive measures

Officials from Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 have removed international travel restrictions as government announced easing of strict coronavirus preventive measures.

Chairperson of the taskforce, minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda however encouraged more people to go for covid-19 vaccine.

She said at a press conference on Wednesday in Lilongwe that the majority of people who have succumbed to Covid19 are those that did not get vaccinated.

Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said there is still stock of adequate Covid-19 vaccines which are still available for people to access.

Kandodo said with a steady decline of the pandemic, the country is now at level one.

She added that there are no longer restrictions on international travels.

On work, Kandodo Chiponda said shifts have been removed forthwith.

On public transport, Chiponda said they can now return to hundred percent capacity.

On a night curfew, Chiponda said this has also been removed and they can now be operating up to 12am.

On gatherings, indoors is up to 500 people while for outdoors the number is now at 2000.

She also said the government has now authorised booster jabs for those who were previously fully vaccinated.

