‘Ipatse Moto Flames and Win Promotion’ won’t hit the targeted K60m

The ‘Ipatse Moto Flames and Win Promotion’, which Football Association of Malawi engaged with fans to fundraise for the national team’s preparations and participation of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Cameroun from January, will not manage to raise the targeted K60 million.

FAM’s fundraising taskforce made the admission during the 5th draw of the promotion conducted at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre where 15 people won brand new Flames replica jerseys.

The fundraising taskforce spokesperson, Tulipo Mwenelupembe, who is also FAM’s marketing and broadcasting manager said this was due to poor transaction number of people.

Mwenelupembe said the promotion, which was launched on October 25 this year, received a massive support during the first weeks but later the numbers went down due to Flames performance in previous international matches.

Thus the fundraising taskforce, which carried out a charity golf tournament that Vice-President Saulos Chilima, Finance Minister Felix Mlusu and several corporate stakeholders participated, doubts of hitting the target as they are remaining with just a week to wrap up the promotion.

“I can confirm that we haven’t made a convincing percentage as expected but all in all that’s what happens sometimes,” Mwenelupembe said. “We’ve managed to engage the fans and they really started taking part with a promising number and as of now a lot of fans have benefited from this initiative.”

He further urged fans to join the promotion in order to increase their chances of winning big prizes of the available 3 deep freezers and the grand prize of a Toyota Sienta car which is the grand prize of the promotion slated for December 30.

The Flames’ AFCON finals budget is pegged at K1.5 billion (about US$1.8 million) and would in part be funded by the government as well as Flames official sponsor, FDH Bank with participation subsidy from world governing body, FIFA.

This budget caters for the team’s travel costs, accommodation, air tickets, game appearance fees and bonuses for all the preparatory international friendly and competitive matches the team will play up to December 2021 and the actual participation at AFCON finals in Cameroon.

At the Cameroon 2022 AFCON, the Flames are Group B alongside Senegal, Guinea and fellow Confederation of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) member, Zimbabwe.

The host country are in Group A alongside Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde; Group C has north African giants Morocco alongside Ghana, Comoros and Gabon while the Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Group D with AFCON seven-time champions Egypt alongside Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Reigning African champions Algeria are in group E alongside Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra-Leone and Equatorial Guinea in Group E while Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania and Gambia are in Group F.

The hosts, who are five-time tournament champs, will host Burkina Faso in Group A opener in Yaoundé on January 9.

