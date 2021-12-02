Mangochi Police recover K4.5m motorcycle, arrest suspect

Police in Mangochi have arrested Anafi Edward, 29, and recovered a Yamaha Motorcycle belonging to Baylor College of Medicine, Mangochi Office.

The motorcycle, which is worth K4.5 million, was stolen on the night of September 27, 2021 at Saiti Kadzuwa Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in the district.

According to Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, the suspect was arrested by detectives following a tip-off from members of the community.

“On the said date, Edward and his accomplice are suspected to have broken into the compound o Gift Joabe, 43, who works as Community HlV Program Officer at Baylor NGO where they went away with the motorcycle. It has been established that, entry was made by damaging the fence,” said Sub-Inspector Tepani in an interview with Nyasa Times on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

She said police findings have revealed that Edward and his accomplice, who is still at large, changed the original colour (blue) of the motorcycle to red.

“Meanwhile, the complainant has identified the motorcycle and all identities have matched based on the documents. The hunt for the remaining suspect and Edward will appear before court soon to answer charges of Burglary and Theft, which contravene sections 309 and 278 of the Penal Code, respectively,” she said.

Anafi Edward hails from Mkanda Village, Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi.

