MCP MPs donates K5m to music icon ‘Soldier’ Lucius Banda and his family

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Parliamentarians on Saturday donated K5 million in cash to Malawi’s music stalwart, Balaka Balaka born and bred music kingpin, Lucius Banda, who is ill alongside his two elder brothers.

The country’s greatest high-flying and most decorated music icon, Banda, who is also President Lazarus Chakwera’s special advisor on youth and arts has been ill for some time now.

In January this year, Banda was initially admitted at Mwaiwathu private hospital and was later discharged from the hospital, more than a week after being admitted for high blood pressure.

While Lucius Banda was in the hospital rumours were spreading that he was dead, but the Mabala hit-maker took to social media to dispel the rumours and assured his fans that he is alive and well.

But Lucius Banda was on and off as his situation was not improving and doctors at Mwaiwathu private hospital recommended that he go abroad for further medical attention.

President Chakwera directed that Lucius Banda go to South Africa for further medical treatment and he was airlifted to Johannesburg where he stayed for over six weeks and the majority of that time he spent in an intensive care.

Lucius Banda is expected to return to South Africa in few weeks to come for a medical review and further treatment, courtesy of his employers, the Malawi government.

Confirming the K5 million donation to Soldier, Leader of the House and Homeland security minister, Richard Chimwendo Banda said the trip for the donation to the former Balaka north Member of Parliament was a private affair.

“Although we didn’t want this publicised, I can confirm that it is true that as MCP Parliamentarians we have donated K5 million to Lucius Banda, who is not feeling well, together with his two brothers, who also include the legendary music godfather, Paul Banda.

“Lucius and his brother Paul Banda have given a lot to this country and we thought it wise to contribute a little something that could help them in this trying moments for the Banda’s family.

The Banda brothers, Paul, Francis and Lucius have been sick for some time now.

Recently, a group of musicians led by Balaka based veteran musician Charles Sinetre from Allelua Band, a music group that Paul Banda established, ganged up in Blantyre at Mibawa Studios where they held show to fundraise for Paul Banda’s medical treatment abroad for his kidneys.

Lucius Banda, a well known music great in Malawi, was born on 17 August 1970 in Sosola village in Group Village headman Kapalamula and Traditional Authority Msamala in Balaka District.

He first appeared on stage in 1985 with his brother’s Paul Banda led Alleluya Band but only make his breakthrough as a solo artist in 1993 when he released his debut album, Son of a poor man – whose songs shook the Malawi music arena and took it by a larger storm.

Since 1993, Lucius Banda has been producing an album every year.

In an interview with Nyasa Times on Sunday, Lucius Banda said: “I am very grateful to the MCP MPs for their benevolence and kindness. As a family, we are very grateful for this assistance. Words fail me to express my appreciation, therefore, all I can say is ‘thank you.’

“Let me also take thank everyone out there for the financial and moral support and for the prayers they are tirelessly and selflessly giving us. We sincerely appreciate everything and we pray to God that He blesses everyone.”

During an exclusive interview with Joab Chakhaza on Zodiak Broadcasting Station, Lucius appealed to Malawians to pray for him and his two brothers who are all going through hard times due to sickness.

Banda told Nyasa Times Sunday that what his family is going through at the moment is tough and incomprehensible but expressed hope that he believes that God will see them through.

“Now, more than ever, my faith has been to test but I am have remained steadfast and I believe God will see us through. Sometimes, when hard times fall on us we lose our faith and think God has abandoned us.

“I have all the faith and I believe that God is still on the throne and that one day soon, everything will be alright,” said Banda.

Lucius Banda has since just recorded a brand new praise and worship song thanking God for His blessings and mercies.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!