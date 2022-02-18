Minister Chinsinga advises new mayors and vice mayors to aim for good legacy in their service

Minister of Local Government, Professor Blessings Chinsinga, on Thursday inducted newly elected mayors and deputy mayors with an advice to the inductees to aim for good legacy, stressing that this is fundamental in the progression of their political careers.

Chinsinga, a former university lecturer and renowned political analyst, also pleaded with the mayors and vice mayors to exercise competent leadership emanating from “seven qualities of a successful mayor” that, among others, include; building good relationships and teamwork, critical thinking and maturity.

At the same event, the Local Government minister also inducted chairpersons of Finance Service Committees of urban local councils.

The induction follows the recent mayoral elections in the six of the seven urban local government authorities, which ushered new leadership in these local authorities.

The induction workshop in Mangochi was organized by the Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA), an umbrella body for all local authorities in Malawi.

Funded by International Growth Center (IGC) and Unicaf University, the workshop was aimed at orienting the new office bearers on their statutory roles and responsibilities and enlightening them on the policy and guidelines of conducting local authority business in Malawi.

Professor Chinsinga said governing cities—which are hubs for economic activity and growth in a country—is not easy, stressing that it requires leaders who are prepared, competent and visionary.

“Your work has been cut out for you during the next two and half years. It is my wide belief that you now have an idea of the scale of the task ahead of you. Let me, therefore, call upon you, the political and technical heads of the urban local authorities, to focus on things that matter in delivering effective service development outcomes for the people you serve.

Let me also implore you to have recourse to your respective development blue prints, the urban development plans, when you are identifying and approving development projects. Cities have a huge economic potential, hence you, mayors, must think outside the box in order to achieve your goals,” said Chinsinga.

MALGA President, Councillor Wild Ndipo, commended IGC and Unicaf University for financing the workshop, saying it will help the new mayors and their vices to ably handle operations and issues in councils.

“It is our wide expectation that the induction workshop will help the new office bearers to set ethical and corporate governance tone and effectively preside over the socio–economic development of their respective cities and municipalities,” said Ndipo.

Among other important things, the participants were oriented on four main topics namely; Corporate Governance of the Local Authorities, Public Finance Management at the Local Level, Local Revenue Generation, Change Management and Local Economic Development.

Chief executive officers of the urban local authorities were also in attendance.

