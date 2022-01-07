MITC to host investment and trade forum in Dubai on February 12

The Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) will host an investment and trade forum at an ongoing World Expo in Dubai on February 12, 2022.

The forum aims at showcasing trade and investment opportunities as well as attractiveness of the country’s business climate to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) business Community and other potential investors from countries patronizing the expo.

The Director of Trade Promotion and Facilitation, Cindy Kibombwe, said in a statement available to Nyasa Times on Thursday that the forum will provide a platform to interact and collaborate with potential investors that share Malawi’s vision in improving investment flows into the country and also positioning export products in international markets.

“Malawi has a lot of opportunities both in terms of trade and investment. We are inviting new investment, we are creating new opportunities and we are developing our infrastructure to support new industries,” she said

Adding that investors around globe are welcome to come and explore the opportunities that Malawi has and possibly choose the nation as their investment and business destination.

However, Kibombwe said, the forum is divided into three sessions with the first one providing an overview of Malawi business environment and the key investment and trade opportunities.

The second session will involve project pitching, this includes an interactive dialogue where investors and project promoters can together explore funding and financial potentials of the plans and projects, she said.

While the last session is a Business to Business (B2B) Business networking.

As Malawi rolls out its economic recovery plans in the wake of Covid 19, she said, the forum comes at an opportune time for policy makers, private business, financial sector and other relevant stakeholders to discuss the country’s business, legal environment.

They will also discuss ways of channelling into key sectors like agriculture, energy, infrastructure, Information and Commutation Technology (ICT), agro-processing, tourism and manufacturing among others, she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!