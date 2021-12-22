Muvi wa Chilungamo pressure group launches 3-year-old mindset change project

Muvi wa Chilungamo pressure group has launched its three-year mindset change project with a call to politicians to think of their country first instead of focusing on themselves, their families and relatives, if Malawi is to achieve her socioeconomic aspirations.

The pressure group lamented that for the past 57 years of the country’s independence, politicians have been labelling Malawi as a poor country while they are keeping money in Swiss banks without thinking of challenges of drug stock-out in the country’s health facilities, schools, bridges and poor roads making Malawians to be crying for their country.

The group appealed to Malawians to change their mindset regardless of political party affiliations so that tomorrow the generation to come will sing a song of praise that their forefathers had set a good foundation of changing their thinking capacity, behaviour and attitudes for their country.

Speaking during the launch of the project, Commander in Chief of the pressure group and Pioneer of Mindset Change Project, Bantu Saunders Jumah, expressed a concern that the government was not represented besides having the Ministry of Civic Education and National Unity and the office of the Vice President championing mindset change.

Jumah said he was assured by the Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Hon. Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo that he will come to grace the event only to see him not present so too, Minister of Information, Hon. Gospel Kazako, a development clearly seen that the government is not serious with its mindset change project.

He said the police at Blantyre and Southern Region police headquarters were paid for to provide security to the launch in line with their mandate of protecting lives and property saying they received orders from above not to show up advising the Tonse Alliance government not to take the police serving the interest of politicians

The Commander in Chief claimed that letters of invitation were sent to the former presidents and incumbent, Dr. Bakili Muluzi, Dr. Joyce Banda, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, to come, saying none of them responded let alone sending their representatives.

He said this speaks volumes that mindset change must start with them before others.

He said in Namibia, five presidents who have ruled governments do meet and sit down to discuss problems rocking their country, wondering why this is not happening in Malawi, saying Malawi politicians are full of jealousy and envy and do not want their country to develop.

“We reserved chairs for the four presidents with labels of their names as a sign of respect to them, we wanted to have this launch as a reconciliation day to sit down on a table as one to solve problems affecting the country,” said Jumah.

Speaking at the same launch, Thom Nnesa, President of MAFUNDE Party said the opposition parties are not for opposing the government but giving direction and guidance to the government for it to perform in the best interest of the citizens.

Nnesa congratulated Muvi wa Chilungamo for graduating from being a social media platform to a pressure group and mindset change project urging all opposition parties and government in Malawi to support it for Malawi to grow saying Malawians are tired of seeing their country poor.

Speaking earlier, former Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Lesotho who is poised to win the presidential elections in 8 months to come, His Excellency, Dr. Mothejoa Metseng, expressed hope that the mindset change project, which has started with Malawi will be extended to all countries in Africa.

Dr. Metseng said foreign ideologies have taken Africans to be prisoners in their own continent calling for the need to depart from these ideologies for a mindset change project to change the peoples’ way of thinking and attitudes for countries in Africa to develop without foreign influences.

The launch was spiced by poems, drama and a live band performance mesmerising Muvi wa Chilungamo pressure group delegates who have travelled from the country’s four regions to grace the occasion all wearing red and green golf shirts and Caps.

