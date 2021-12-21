NOCMA assures of adequate fuel stocks across the country

December 21, 2021 Watipaso Mzungu - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) has assured motorists that it has adequate fuel stocks, both petrol and diesel in its Strategic Fuel Reserves (SFRs) across the Country.

NOCMA Deputy CEO Hellen Buluma – Pic by Gladys Kamakanda

A statement from the company says currently, more stocks are being procured in addition to the available stocks at the SFRs from both the Beira and Dar es Salaam ports.

“NOCMA would thus like to request the general public to disregard the false Information circulating on social media to the effect that NOCMA’s petrol reserves have been depleted. The company would therefore like to request the general public not to panic as there is no need to do so,” says the statement.

