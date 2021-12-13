Ntchisi businessman wins K85m in BetYanga Football Prediction Game

Ntchisi-based businessperson Lloyd Mtamula has become an instant millionaire after winning K84, 946, 387 in the in BetYanga Football Prediction Game.

Mtamula won the grand prize after correctly predicting the outcomes of 13 football matches.

A newly established Supa Pesa Malawi Limited is conducting the BetYanga Football Prediction Game where betters pay between K250 and K500 to buy a ticket.

Speaking when he presented the dummy cheque to Mtamula at a colourful ceremony held at the company’s Head Office in Blantyre on Saturday, Supa Pesa Malawi Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Richard Makondi, expressed satisfaction with how Malawians have welcomed the game.

However, Makondi cautioned Malawians against taking betting as a source on income.

“This is a game changer when it is taken seriously, so I urge you Mr. Mtamula to make sure that you make a good plan on how to use this money,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Mtamula said he was overjoyed by the grand prize. He said the money will help him to boost his business, which has been affected financially.

“This is a very historical moment in my life and I will make the good use of this money to make sure that I should not regret after misusing it, as of now I can not tell you the exact thing which I will do with this money I need to think properly,” he said.

A board member of the Malawi National Lottery Board, Bonifacio Chiputu, said the Board is impressed that since its establishment in the country, Supa Pesa Malawi Limited has been adhering to the terms and conditions set out in their license.

