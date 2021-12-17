Old Mutual constructs K2.6bn hostels for KUHES

Old Mutual Limited on Wednesday handed over two magnificent hostels to Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS), which the company has constructed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The hostels, which have cost K2.6 billion, are part of the company’s social corporate responsibilities.

Receiving the hostels on behalf of the Malawi Government, the Minister of Education, Agnes Nyalonje, appealed to the private sector to invest more in education.

Nyalonje said the government alone cannot manage to address the problems the education faces; hence, the need for collaboration with the private sector.

She said the modern hostels will play a critical role in the attainment of Malawi 2063, which requires quality education.

The hostels have 154 beds and have been constructed in the first phase.

“There are a lot of challenges in education sector in terms of infrastructure. We would want the private sector, through the PPP, to come forward to invest in the education sector,” she said.

Old Mutual Malawi’s Group Chief Executive Officer Edith Jiya pledged her company’s commitment to making more investment in the sector.

“Since two years ago we embarked on a strategic initiative to actuary deepen investment channels, within the county,” said Jiya.

