Police investigating death of MDF soldier

Police in Lilongwe are investigating the death of Private Franklin Baluwa Nkhata of Kamuzu Barracks who was found dead outside his hall of residence on Saturday morning.

Acting Malawi Defence Force (MDF) publicist, Major Kelvin Emmanuel Mlelemba, confirmed the development adding that the MDF was in a joint operation with the Malawi Police Service in investigating the matter.

Authorities believe the soldier was murdered as he was discovered in a pool of blood and heavily injured.

Public Relations Officer for Kawale Police Station, Mavuto Phiri, told the local media that the case was reported to Kawale Police Station on 12th February, 2022.

“Right now, an investigation is underway for us to establish what exactly happened,” added Phiri.

26-year-old Private Franklin Baluwa Nkhata joined the Malawi Defence Force in 2021 and he hailed from Chijere Village, Traditional Authority Timbiri in Nkhata-Bay district.

