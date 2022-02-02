Silver Strikers abolish supporters committee

Silver Strikers have abolished supporters committee following the expiry of its term of office after the club became limited company two years ago.

A statement from the club, dated February 1, signed by the team’s marketing and communication officer David Daniel Dauda, said the team will instead be run by a committee headed by national coordinator.

Reads the statement in part: “Silver Strikers Company Limited, owners of Silver Strikers Football Club, would like to inform and update its stakeholders and the general public that Silver Strikers Supporters Committee’s mandate expired and the way forward has been duly drawn.

“The board of the company has approved a new direction on how the supporters’ leadership shall be constituted beginning with the replacement of the previous committee. There shall be a central committee headed by a National Coordinator; this committee shall have 10 members of which six shall be appointed by the company with four reserved for the zones’ representatives.

The four members, to represent the zones, shall be elected by the zones’ leadership through a ballot/secret election and those eligible shall be chairpersons of the various zonal committees.

The statement further said besides the central committee, the organisation shall also appoint regional coordinators to take charge of East, South, Centre and the North.

“Further there shall be district coordinators elected by the zonal committees. Following this direction, the six appointed central committee members shall be announced this week with elections for the four zone representatives taking place at Silver Stadium on Saturday, 5th February 2022. Eligible voters and contestants are the fully registered zonal chairpersons.”

Silver have followed Nyasa Big Bullets to abolish supporters committee after the top-flight league champions became the first team in Malawi to become a company in a bid to commercialise.

They also hired a Zambian coach Daniel Kabwe two years ago and has been offered another two-year deal starting from this year.

