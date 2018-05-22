14-year boy feared after attacks by crocodiles in Chikwawa

Three crocodiles have attacked a 14-year-old boy identified as Felix Kachepa in Chikwawa district on Sunday, police have confirmed.

The boy is meanwhile feared dead.

Chikwawa Police Public Relations Officer, Foster Benjamin told Nyasa Times that the boy met his fate when together with his friends went fishing within in the Shire River.

One reptile is said to have hit Kachepa before other monsters joined the assault.

“Both the victim Felix Kachepa and his colleague waged a losing battle as the vicious animals closed in on them. While working on their net, trying to get the morning catch, the young fishers were suddenly attacked by the crocodiles.

“The crocodiles reportedly dangled Kachepa above the waters for some hours before they disappeared with him,” Benjamin said.

Relatives have since intensified a hunt for the missing fisher who is feared dead.

Meanwhile, Police in the district have warned parents and guardians not to send their children on fishing tasks.

Kachepa hails from Sisewu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Katunga in Chikwawa District.

