2 men jailed in Mangochi over human placenta deal 

The Mangochi First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 convicted and sentenced Richard Lameck, 22, and Friday Dickson, 23, to three (3) months imprisonment with hard labour for requesting to buy human placenta from a nurse at Malombe Health Centre.

According to Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, during court proceedings, Sub Inspector Ted Namaona informed the court that on the morning of February 11, 2023, the convicts had approached the said nurse at her house after she had knocked off from a night shift.

The duo pitched a business deal of buying a human placenta. They claimed they were doing it on behalf of a Mozambican herbalist, who had sent them to inquire about the prices.

“Prosecutor Namaona said that the nurse rejected the business proposal and informed her authorities who later reported the matter to Malombe Police Unit.

“Both men pleaded guilty to the charge of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, which attracts a maximum penalty of 3 months imprisonment with hard labour,” said the PRO in a statement.

In mitigation, both convicts asked for court’s leniency saying they have family obligations.

In his response, Prosecutor Namaona informed the court that the convicts’ conduct could have jeopardised the nurse’s work ethics and such behaviour cannot be tolerated in the society hence prayed for custodial penalties.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Roy Kakutu concurred with the state hence sentenced each of them to three months maximum penalty to serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Both convicts hail from Chipole Village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

