2020 edition of Mzuzu Fashion Week goes digital Oct 26-30

The glamourous Mzuzu Fashion Week (MzFW) 2020 editiotn dubbed the REBIRTH has taken a different approach this year with all but one event, to be held digitally in observance of Covi-19 pandemic prevention measures.

The edition will be held from October 26 to 30, 2020 and one of a series of activities, fashion cocktail, will be held at Malvile Boutique Hotel in Lilongwe.

Speaking Thursday in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), MzFW co-founder, Zikani Nyirenda, said this year’s MzFW, dubbed the REBIRTH, will take a different approach whereby all but one event will be held digitally apart from Fashion cocktail.

“The 2020 MzFW edition will have a couple of pre and post event talks virtually, to discuss challenges which the Malawi Fashion [industry] is facing amidst COVID- 19 pandemic and propose better ways of handling the challenges to put the Malawi Fashion Industry on the map,” said Nyirenda.

He said there will be a series of virtual talks through various digital platforms amongst leaders and influencers in the fashion industry.

“We will, through this year’s fashion week, reach out to a cross section of people. The fashion cocktail will take place in Lilongwe away from Mzuzu where we have been holding the event in the past years,” he said.

On her part, Beatrice Mabvuto, who is one of the designers expected to showcase her art during the event, said she is excited with how the fashion week has been organised considering the challenges which are being faced by the fashion industry in the country due to COVID-19.

“I am excited with the event as it will be my second time to showcase my designs and this time, I will showcase a mini capsule collection with six-style looks mixed with men’s wear,” said Mabvuto.

She explained that the concept of holding the event digitally is wonderful as she would be able to court more customers within and outside Malawi.

Mabvuto, who is well known by her clothing brand known as SCORPII Clothings, however, said the COVID- 19 pandemic has negatively impacted on her business as she faces challenges in accessing materials for her products.

MzFW is held annually to display and showcase talent, art, fashion and creativity of local fashion designers as a way of courting customers for their products.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares