2021 Africa individual chess championship begins in Lilongwe

Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama, has said it is exciting that Malawi is hosting the 2021 Africa individual chess tournament currently in progress in the capital Lilongwe, saying it will enable participants to learn from each in as far as furthering the sport for the better is concerned.

Representatives from twenty-one countries are competing, and the best four will automatically qualify for the sport’s 2021 world cup scheduled to be held in Russia from July 10 to August 2021.

Presidents from various chess federations and Grand Masters—especially from Egypt and Algeria—are also in Lilongwe to witness the tournament.

In his remarks, Msungama said he believed “Malawians will learn few things concerning chess from the participants which will, of course, build a strong bond with other nations in terms of the sport.”

He said his Ministry was “more than ready” to give the much needed support to all sport disciplines as he urged officials to be “well organised and transparent in handling resources.”

Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) President, Susan Namangale, said the Malawi team was well prepared for the games and was optimistic that “some will qualify for the world tournament.

“It is not easy but we are very optimistic that we will do our best,” said Namangale.

African Chess Confederation (ACC) President, Lewis Ncube, said he was grateful to the Malawi government and the people of Malawi for the warm welcome while wishing the players well.

African Individual Chess Championship is a yearly event, and last year the tournament was held in Tunisia.

Some of the countries in attendance in Lilongwe are Algeria, Angola, Botswana, Egypt, Eswathini, Liberia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Somali, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Chess is a noble and ancient game believed to have originated from the Indian subcontinent. Over the years, Chess has travelled the length and breadth of the globe finding devotees of every race, creed and nationality.

