2025 General Elections: MEC announce meetings to align, establish voter registration, constituency tally centres 

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will from February 13 to March 9, 2023 conduct public meetings on re-alignment and establishment of voter registration and constituency tally centres.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and signed by the commission’s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Mpesi, this exercise follows the confirmation of the Report on Review of Constituency and Ward Boundaries by Parliament on November 18, 2022 and the passing of the Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Bill, 2022 that provides for the creation of constituency Tally centres.

“The stakeholder meetings will be held at constituency level in all constituencies and participants will have the opportunity to present and discuss proposed voter registration centres in respect of each constituency. Through the same process the Commission will also establish constituency tally centres, which shall be used for tallying results for each constituency.

“The commission has sent invitations through the councils to political parties, chiefs, and civil society organizations. Concerned citizens and all other electoral stakeholders are also at liberty to attend and present their proposals. Stakeholders who are unable to attend the meetings are free to submit their proposals through their respective council offices before the date of the meeting in their constituency,” reads the press release.

According to the commission, the constituency meetings are the only platform that it has set up to get proposals and discuss with stakeholders regarding establishment and realignment of the centres and that any proposals submitted outside this arrangement will not be considered.

“Stakeholders are advised that the registration centres will also serve as places where the commission will establish polling stations. As such, in accordance with section 67 of the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act and section 51 of the Local Government Elections Act, the places to be proposed should not include military units, police stations, residential buildings, buildings occupied by political parties, premises where alcoholic drinks are ordinarily sold or consumed, places of worship or dedicated to worship, hospitals or health facilities.

“Therefore, proposals should be restricted to public buildings, which are generally being used as schools, community or social halls, administrative offices or any place located within government or local authority establishments,” says the commission.

MEC has since released schedules containing dates and venues for the meetings. The commission advises stakeholders to crosscheck and confirm the dates and venues with their respective District Commissioners and or District Elections Officers.

Malawians go to polls in September 2025 to elect a Head of State and Government (President), Members of Parliament (MP, and Ward Councillor, simultaneously.

