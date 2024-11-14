23 new Malawian coaches attain CAF B status

Malawi has additional 23 football coaches (three of them female) with CAF B Licence after successfully completing the theory session of the course at Mpira House in Blantyre.

The course commenced on 26th August, 2024 and the whole comprehensive programme will conclude on December after practical sessions.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the course after completing class work, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Fleetwood Haiya, highlighted the importance of capacitating personnel in charge of the game.

“This course is very important in our quest to realise our dream of transforming the game. We hear that all trainees have performed well in the theoretical part and they will now be engaged in the practical part until December.

“From next year, it will be a must for a Head Coach to have a minimum of CAF B both in the super league and National Division League which is starting next year,” explained Haiya.

Haiya also stressed the importance of discipline among coaches and players adding that FAM is preparing a syllabus for CAF A Coaching Course which will be presented to CAF next year for approval.

Chairperson for Coaches Association in Malawi, Aubrey Nankhuni, said the course is testimony that coaches are a significant stakeholder in as far football development is concerned.

“This is what the current president of FAM promised us and we are happy that these courses are taking place in line with the idea of transforming the game,” Nankhuni said.

One of the participants, Dida Zingwangwa, said they have learnt new things that will to improve the game.

“We have learnt game analysis, game planning, motivation of players and many other things. We need to move with time in the game of football,” he said.

