2KB Enterprise launches K24m football league in Blantyre 

Blantyre-based businessman, Khumbo Billy Banda, who owns 2KB Enterprise, has kicked off the New Year in Blantyre North by launching a three-year football league, investing K24 million with annual sponsorship of K8 million.

Billy Banda, who is also 2KB Enterprise’s managing director, said the league has been introduced with the aim of fostering football development in the constituency and the nation at large.

He added that the company believes the league will assist in unearthing talent and expose youths to renowned clubs and reaffirmed his company’s commitment to providing opportunities for talented youngsters.

“We would like to expose young people with talent to clubs, providing them with a purpose in life,” he said. “Football experts will identify talents from all teams, culminating in the formation of a team, Lirangwe Dynamo which will be participating in the district league.”

In addition to financial support, 2KB Enterprises will also facilitate coaching training for the 16 participating teams from the area.

Speaking on behalf of all traditional leaders who graced the launch, TA Chigalu expressed their gratitude for the unprecedented tournament in Blantyre North Constituency, urging all involved to ensure its smooth operation to encourage future sponsorship.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Mr. Banda for this valuable contribution to the youth and football enthusiasts and I call upon for sooth tournament management for those in charge to encourage support from the sponsor,” he said.

The 16 teams, comprising five from Mdeka, five from Lundu and six from Lirangwe are expected to compete in the league and they were each presented with a ball during the launch.

The launch was spiced by the final of another tournament between Lirangwe Stars and Station Academy.

