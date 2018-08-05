3 army teams, Hangover  FC  through in Carlsberg Cup: Bullets Reserves, Nyasa Utd booted out

Sparks continue in the prestigious Carlsberg Cup as four teams progressed through into another round on Saturday after victories.

In Blantyre, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve were booted out after a 1-0 defeat to Changalume Barracks.

It was a Saturday of military teams, as Cobbe Barracks also progressed through after beating Nyasa United 4-2,while MDF Marine ousted Steffords 3-2.

However, the game that produced more goals involved Polytechnic and Hangover.

The students were taught a football lesson after going down 6-0.

The 2018 Carlsberg Cup was launched Blantyre where the sponsors Castel Malawi Limited announced sponsorship being maintained at K40 million as Malawi celebrates 50 years of Carlsberg brand.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu commended Castel Malawi Limited for the continued sponsorship of the prestigious trophy in the land.

Carlsberg Cup Results.

Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve 0-1 Changalume Barracks

Cobbe Barracks 4-2 Nyasa United

MDF Marine 3-2 Steffords

Polytechnic 0-6 Hangover

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :