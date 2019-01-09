3 independent presidential candidates obtain nomination papers: MMD’s Kuwani pay K2m fees

January 9, 2019 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Three independent presidential pretenders in the upcoming Tripartite  election have obtained their nomination papers, Malawi Electoral Commisson (MEC) has confirmed.

Kuwani: Presidential aspirant on MMD ticket

Cedrick Ngalande: Not contesting

MEC spokesman Sangwani Mwafulirwa confirmed that  the independents who have collected the nomination papers  are little known Henry Mbewe, Smart Swira and Baxter Boyd  Natulu.

US based aerospace engineer and space scientist, Dr Cedrick Ngalande  who earlier told Nyasa Times he will run for presidency as an independent candidate has not collected his nomination papers and said he is not contesting.

Ngalande confirmed to Nyasa Times that he has deferred his interest to run for presidency.

The process of collecting nomination papers started on January 3.

MEC spokesman clarified that collecting nomination papers does not make one a candidate, saying “they need to fill it and submit to the nomination between February 4 and 8.”

Meanwhile, apart from the three independent candidate,  the leader of newly-formed tiny Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD), Peter Kuwani, has also obtained his paper and  become the first to pay his nomination fees of K2 million.

Kuwani showed Nyasa Times a deposit slip that he deposited the money into MEC’s commercial bank account in Blantyre on Saturday.

President Peter Mutharika, who is seeking a  second and mandatory final five year term on ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) banner, has collected his papers.

Fellow presidential candidates from opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) torch bearer Lazarus Chakwera, UTP president  Saulos Chilima (State Vice-President) and former president Joyce Banda of  People’s Party (PP) have also collected their nomination papers.

Yet to collect his papers is  United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi, who is also Minister of Health in Mutharika’s cabinet.

According to MEC, the window of collecting the papers remains open until next month.

Presidential election hopefuls must secure the support of electorate in each district in their nomination forms.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
WisemanMafanaLuthandoSearchingIntifada Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Wiseman
Guest
Wiseman

I thought the other one picture is that of Diego Costa a former chelsea player

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 minutes ago
Mafana
Guest
Mafana

I haven’t heard of Prof John Chisi lately. Won’t he contest this time around? Or perhaps he has been promised the running-mate slot in DPP…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago
Luthando
Guest
Luthando

Presidential pretenders eti????? Nyasatimes m’mayitha….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Searching
Guest
Searching

Atupele risks losing many Muslim voters if he doesn’t stand as a presidential candidate or a running mate. As it stands, he already faces some competition for that vote from Mia. Why lose more Muslim voters? Because Muslims will be sure of getting a vice presidency by voting for Chakwera and Mia, rather than banking on a promised second vice presidency through DPP. And a second vice president can be fired. UDF risks getting extinct. An alliance with DPP without a running mate position will be the last nail on UDF coffin. However, DPP/UDF alliance will not be formidable. Why?… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Intifada
Guest
Intifada

Atupele we all know will not collect presidential nomination papers. Instead APM has collected for him. His new agenda is dead and buried. Now he is pondering on how to tell his blind followers about the secret marriage with DPP. That I hope marks the beginning of the end of UDF. Zinthu Zasinthadi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes