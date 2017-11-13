3 men with pistol arrested at Chez Mtemba Night club

Three young men are in police custody after thet were arrested last Friday at Chez-Mtemba Night Club in Blantyre following a blow that erupted between security guards and cops recovered a pistol and 12 rounds of live ammunition.

The suspects arrested are Dafuleni Frazer, 21, Arnold Mnjiba, 19 and Patrick Subiri 14.

Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Augustus Nkhwazi, said the three men went to Chez-Mtemba night club and got access through the back door and one of the three started misbehaving and when security guards comforted them, they started exchanging words with the guards.

“The security guards managed to apprehend the three, one was found with a fire arm so the police were informed and rushed to the scene,” he said.

“Police inquiry revealed that the three were in possession of Parabellum pistol with fourteen rounds of live ammunitions,” he added, saying the serial number of the pistol could not be traced as it was intentionally erased, possibly a grinder.

Meanwhile, the police have instituted an investigation to establish how the three managed to get the pistol and their motivation.

Dafuleni is from Kalembo Village in Traditional Authority Samala in Balaka, Mnjiba hails from Sumani Village T.A. Mulumbe in Zomba while Subiri is from Masuku Village in T.A. Mkhumba in Phalombe. All are resident in Ndirande-Blantyre.

The three will soon appear in court to answer charges of illegal possession of fire arms contrary to Section 16 of Firearms Act.

