3000 girls, women in unsafe abortions in Blantyre, 4 die

Officials from Blantyre District Health Office say over 3000 girls and women carried out unsafe abortions in Blantyre in the year 2022, leading to four deaths, renewing calls for legalisation of abortion in the country.

The Blantyre Health Office says the figures are representing the number of women who have gone for post abortion care in the city.

The statistics released by the office show that 60 cases involved girls in the age group of 10-14, and about 570 cases are for the girls in the ages between 15-19.

And 887 young ladies in the ages between 20-24 also underwent the post abortion care.

Meanwhile, 791 women between the ages 25-29 years 887 cases were recorded, and between the ages of 40-49 years 266 cases were recorded.

The figures show that four people died during post abortion care that were induced due to unsafe abortion.

