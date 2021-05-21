337, 000 Malawians get Covid-19 vaccine, so far

The Malawi Government has disclosed that 336, 826 people have received coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine since President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera launched the jab on March 1, 2021.

Of these, 1, 594 got their jab in the last 24 hours.

The Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo has since appealed to Malawians aged 18 and above to get vaccinated against the disease, saying there is nothing to fear as the vaccine is safe and protective.

Mtambo made the appeal on Thursday evening during daily briefings on Covid-19 pandemic and vaccine, which was monitored on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

He said the government takes issues of vaccine potency and safety seriously and has put in place robust immunization programme protocols to ensure that the vaccines being given to people are safe and potent.

“Let me inform the public that the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered from 3 June 2021. Those who received the first dose are advised to receive this second dose. Let us remember, at all times, that Covid-19 vaccine helps to reduce the risk of developing severe disease, risk of hospitalization and death due to Covid-19.,” he said.

Mtambo also urged Malawians to guard against the threat of importation and spread of the new variant from the Indian subcontinent.

He said although the government reached a resolution to ban all, but essential travel from the affected countries and those who have resided in these countries for at least the previous seven days, it remains everyone’s role to make sure that this variant does not get and spread in the country.

“It is important to note that the variant from India is attacking people of all ages. REMEMBER: No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get vaccinated. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone!” emphasized Mtambo.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health and Population, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, has assured that the country has adequate stocks of Covid-19 vaccine in both the government and Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) hospitals across the country.

