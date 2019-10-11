4 Nsundwe suspects face murder charges as court reserves bail ruling for 20 others

Four of the 44 suspects in the infamous Nsundwe violence in Lilongwe face murder charges.

The four are awaiting certificate of committal so that the chief resident magistrate for Lilongwe Violet Chipawo commits them to the High Court after the certificate is issued by the director of public prosecutions.

Out of the remaining 40 suspects, 20 suspects were arrested at Mpingu and their lawyer applied for bail.

Chipawo will make a ruling on the bail application on Monday.

The remaining 20 suspects, including a 17-year-old, did not appear in the court.

Police prosecutors said 11 were arrested at Nsundwe while the others were picked from Mbwatalika.

