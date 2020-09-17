400 Phalombe women get sewing machines

The At-Tarigatul Quadriah Sunn Association (AQSA) of the Islamic religion on Monday handed over sewing machines to 400 women from Phalombe district as a way of reducing their economic vulnerability.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony through which the 400 received the machines Deputy Minister of Lands Abida Mia hailed the gesture saying it supports the government’s drive on development.

Said the Deputy minister, “the government of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has put in place strategies to empower women economically in order for vulnerable households that mostly rely on the man economically should start realizing sound household level development.”

Since 2012 the AQSA has been training women in tailoring and business dynamics in a number of districts across the country and during each graduation the organization provides them with free sewing machines.

Speaking during the event AQSA coordinator in Zomba, Abdul Razack Liwonde, said over the past decade the initiative has improved lives of many women in the country.

Liwonde said the organization’s aim in teaching women tailoring skills is for the women to attain economic stability and support their households, some of which are female headed.

“Even in male headed households there is need for the husband and wife to support each other in supporting their dependents with daily needs, that is why we have not stopped even after meeting a number of challenges over the years,” Liwonde said.

One of the beneficiaries, Hawa Sikweya, commended the organization’s gesture which she said had given her a second chance in life.

Sikweya who did not finish secondary education and doesn’t have a job said she was going to start a business out of the skills and the machine she had received so that she can employ herself.

During the event, Abida Mia donated K1.2 million as starter pack to boost the graduates’ capital.

