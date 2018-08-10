5 chiefs elevated in Phalombe: Nankhumwa says they will enhance development

Nankhumwa made the remarks when he presided over the the official elevation ceremonies of T/A Kaduya to Senior Chief and Group Village Headmen Phweremwe, Nyezerela, Namasoko and Kaledzera to Sub Traditional Authorities.

The elevation ceremonies took place at Nkhulambe Primary School for on Tuesday for Sub T/A Phweremwe and Phalombe Teachers Training College on Wednesday for Senior Chief Kaduya and Sub T/A Nyezerela, Namasoko and Kaledzera.

“Government as well as Malawians puts the welfare of Chiefs at heart, it is very important that we need to have such functions because these are cultural functions and we need to promote chiefs and move together with them.”

Nankhumwa added that as far as local government Act is concerned Chiefs forms an integral part of the local governance system at district level. Therefore is important that chiefs are promoted to appreciate the fact that they have a specific role to play in the country’s development agenda.

“Chiefs remain members of the district council, when an area has a chief it means its increase in the council where decision making takes place so it is important to elevate these Chiefs.”

In his remarks Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa said that the elevation of these chiefs is a good development.

Chiefs need to be in the forefront in terms of development and he further urged fellow chiefs to encourage members of the community to stop early marriages which is growing in most of the districts now.

“School is so important. Am now turning 70 my parents tried to send me to school but i dropped out thinking it was right. Now as am growing old i have realized that school drop outs and early marriages are bad, that’s why today am encouraging chiefs to sensitize people on the importance of education.”

He further urged them not to be involved in any corruption activities for the country’s development