7 injured in National Bus Company bus crash

A bus belonging to National Bus Company on Sunday hit a stationary freightliner in Zomba, injuring seven passengers including a three-year child.

No death has been recorded and passengers who picked various degrees of injuries were rushed to Zomba Central Hospital.

The bus, which was going to Blantyre from Mzuzu, hit a freightliner at Matawale in the former capital city around 4am.

The registration number for the bus is BR 5969 while registration numbers CP 3754 and ZA 8087 are the Freightliner’s horse and trailer, respectively.

Eastern Region Police Spokesperson, Joseph Sauka identified the bus’ driver as 65-year-old Lingstone Mahiya from Binali village, Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mulanje whereas the the Freightliner was being driven by 39 year-old Blessings Malenga from Chimasula village, Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu district

According to Sauka, the truck was parked near Fikani Resthouse at Matawale after it developed a fault.

Due to the impact, seven passengers including the conductor of the bus and a 3 year old child, sustained various degrees of injuries.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :