8 Flames’ players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of RSA Cosafa Cup trip

Catastrophe has hit the Malawi National Football team the hardest as the ravaging global Covid-19 pandemic has invaded the camp ahead of their Sunday trip to South Africa for Cosafa Cup to be staged in Pretoria.

Eight players and second assistant coach, Bob Mpinganjira, have tested positive for Covid-19.

The players, who have tested positive include Silver Strikers trio of Brightone Munthali, Chikondi Kamanga and Stain Dave.

Nyasa Big Bullets right back, Gomezgani Chirwa has also tested Covid-19 positive.

Others include Mighty Wanderers duo, Yamikani Chester and Peter Cholopi plus Anthony Mfune for Karonga United.

Gaddie Chirwa from Blue Eagles has also tested positive.

Meanwhile, preparations for the tournament are progressing at the Mpira Stadium in Blantyre.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu said Tuesday in an interview that it is devastating to have eight players in the team not travelling for the Cosafa games.

Said Nyamilandu: “It is a tragic situation, but we have to do what we must and everyone is ready for the challenge.

“In the meantime we are trying to focus on both mental and physical agility. Everyone in the team is working hard for the games.”

Nyamilandu said that he has all the hope that players who have tested positive for Covid-19 will overcome the hurdle and be able to be back in the team.

“We wish all the players who have tested positive to Covid well and looking forward to having them back in the team as soon as possible.”

Flames Coach Meck Mwase in a separate interview said: “It is a difficult situation but we we are ready and equal to the task and we will give our best.”

