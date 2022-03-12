8 southern region districts risk heavy rains due to tropical storm Gombe

March 12, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Weather experts say eight of districts in southern region risk heavy rains starting on Friday due to tropical storm Gombe.
Districts expected to experiment the heavy rains are Mulanje, Nsanje, Chikhwawa, Phalombe, Zomba, Machinga, Mangochi and Salima.

Tropical Storm Gombe
A statement issued by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says the new tropical storm has reached the Mozambique Channel and is moving westward at a speed of 13km per hour.
The department has indicated that the storm is gaining strength as it moves.
The statement says by Friday, Gombe will be have reached the Mozambique cost and will enhance rainfall activities over the Southern parts of the country.
The Departments has however said it is monitoring the movement and strength of the Tropical Storm Gombe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Macra urges the public to desist from possessing child pornography

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) has asked the public to desist from possessing any child pornographic material. Macra said...

Close