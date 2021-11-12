Abida Mia calls for Speedy Implementation of Security institutional Housing Project

Lands, Housing and Urban Development deputy minister, Abida Mia has expressed satisfaction with the progress of security institutional housing project currently underway in Area 30 and 45 in Lilongwe.

In an interview with Nyasa Times after inspecting the project at the two sites, the deputy minister said, it was impressive to note that the project has helped in realizing President Lazarus Chakwera’s dream of creating jobs for the youths.

Information has it that the Area 30 police housing project alone, has resulted in creating over 400 jobs for the youth.

Vibrant politician who is fondly known as the giant of the Lower Shire, Mia said, currently, there is a strong need for the contractors to be consistent in ensuring that quality is a paramount prerequisite.

Said Mia: “What we are saying is that we need this project to finish in time but at the same time, we want the end product to be of high good quality.

“As government, we do not want anything to stand in the way of this project. We want our security officers to have good housing.”

Mia who is also a legislator for Chikwawa Mkombedzi further said although the project is slightly delayed due to the rainy season, there was still good progress in the process.

In her remarks, deputy Inspector General of Police responsible for administration, Merlyn Yolamu said the housing project will positively impact on good security.

The police’s second in command emphasized that, the new project, will bring to reality the long time wish of men in uniform having the opportunity to live in an institutional house.

“When we have an emergency, we used to take longer to respond because most officers live far from the campus and this project will enable officers to live within the campus,” she explained.

At Area 30, a total of 50 houses are being constructed for police officers. Of the houses, 12 are for senior staff while 38 are for juniors.

On the other project at Area 45, houses that are being constructed for Immigration officers are numbering to a total 51.

Of the houses, 25 are for senior officers while 26 are for junior officers.

The construction of the houses in both places is being managed by Worldwide Construction company in collaboration of IM Designs.

The Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera had last year told Parliament that he will ensure all projects are completed with the prescribed time-frame.

Government had announced plans to construct 10,000 security houses for security agencies over a period of 5 years.

Out of the 10,000 houses, Malawi Police Service will get 4000 and likewise, Malawi Defence Forces will get 4000 while Immigration Department and Malawi Prison will each get 1000 houses.

