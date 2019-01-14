Abida Mia donates ambulance, launches free driving school in Chikwawa Nkombezi

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Chikhwawa Nkombedzi Constituency representing the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for the May 21elections, Abida Mia, over the weekend donated an ambulance and another small vehicle which she said will be used for driving school purposes.

The ambulance donation was fulfilling a pledge she made during the time she first expressed her interest to run for office.

The firebrand female politician said she noted that her constituents were experiencing problems due to a lack of an ambulance.

Abida, who is wife to MCP vice president Sidik Mia, unveiled the ambulance in all the key places in the constituency.

She also donated K500 000 towards the construction of two churches in the constituency.

Later in the afternoon, Abida Mia, treated people of Mchenga area to a football bonanza which saw Magalasi FC beating Shamboko FC and the winners received K100 000 while the runners up got K70 000.

Speaking before a mammoth crowd after the match, Abida Mia, told the constituents that she walks her talk.

“I told you that I would donate an ambulance to ease transportation problems of patients and expectant mothers to the hospital and there it is for all of us to bear witness,” said Mia.

She added: “In addition, that small branded vehicle you also see next to the ambulance over there is also for the constituency. We want to start a driving school so we can help open doors for opportunities for our young people. Those that will enroll, I will also help them obtain driving licenses. The idea is that those young people who are simply loafing around should be empowered and be self-reliant.”

The shadow MP also outlined a catalogue of development activities which she has put in place to help the youth in the area to get employment.

“I will also pilot different youth friendly development projects before 21st May, 2019: I will train young people to acquire basic skills in hospitality and catering, wielding, tailoring and carpentry. I will give them starter pack equipment’s to start their own businesses. Those who will need to be employed, I will start running an employment agency where I will be recommending them to companies or individuals seeking such human resource,” she added.

Abida therefore asked the people to vote for her and MCP President Lazarus Chakwera during the tripartite elections and described Chakwera as the only capable leader to develop the country.

“I urge you to vote for me as your parliamentarian and Dr Lazarus Chakwera as our president and with me and him in these positions, I promise that we will make our constituency great again,” Abida said.

During the rally, Mia was accompanied by political orator Elyias Karim, who is MP for Chikwawa South Constituency and MCP’s deputy women’s director Mai Kanyoni.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :