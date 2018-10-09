Abida Mia donates food, money to Makande Health Centre

Abida Mia, wife to first vice president of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Mohammed Sidik Mia, has donated K500 000 cash to patients, a fat cow and 10 bags of maize all amounting to K1 million at Makande Health Centre in Chikwawa.

The aspiring legislator for Chikwawa Mkombezi said after the handover that she was very touched when she visited the health centre to discover the many challenges the patients are facing including lack of food.

Abida observed that for the five years that Sidik Mia has not been MP, the constituency has been lagging behind in terms of development.

“We want Chikwawa Mkombezi to be great in development and social services,” she said.

She also appealed to other well-wishers to come forward and assist in other ways possible for the good of the people of the area.

Receiving the donation, the centre’s Officer in Charge, Prince Kachika commended Mia for bailing out the hospital, saying the maize and the cow will help to feed the patients and the money to meet some of the demands they face to service the patients.

Recently, Mia led Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA) Malawi Congress Party (MCP) young wing to the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where she donated assorted items worth K400 000 to children in pediatric wards.

The items which were donated to 90 children in Oncology, Special Care and Malnutrition sections included sugar, detergent and bath soap and energy biscuits.

MCA MCP youth wing’s treasurer Moston Kayange applauded Mia for for the support.

MCP deputy director of research Iryas Karimu who is also MP for Chikwawa South constituency noted that MCP is gaining grounds in the lower Shire due to the influence of the party’s vice president and his wife.

