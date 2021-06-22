Abida Mia intensifies campaign for MCP in Nsanje bye-elections.

Firebrand Lands and Housing deputy minister, Abida Mia has intensified campaign for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate for Nsanje-Lalanje ward, Abdulhackeem Annuary Hassan for the June 29 by-elections.

“Vote wisely. Vote for a candidate who will serve you and put your needs at heart, and the person who can do that is the MCP candidate. In MCP we believe in servant leadership,” said Mia.

Dubbed the ‘Giant of the Lower Shire and nicknamed iron Lady, Mia speaking at a campaign meeting at Sorgin Community ground Sunday called on people in the area to vote for the MCP candidate to become a councillor for continued development in the area.

Mia said: “I urge you all to vote for the MCP candidate in next week’s bye-election because it would be easy for him to develop the area as he is in the party is now in government, which is already carrying out a number of development activities in the country.”

During the rally, the deputy Minister vowed to make the Shire Valley districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje a stronghold for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), a dream her late husband Honourable Muhamad Sidik Mia pursued until his untimely death.

Mia, who is also a Parliamentarian for Chikwawa-Nkombedzi also vigorously campaigned for other aspirants for Nsanje North, Enock Chizuzu and another candidate for Nsanje Central, Kafanikhale Mandevana, respectively, who were both contesting in by-elections in March this year, both emerged victors due to the ‘Abida Mia effect.’

Mia, who appears to be widely loved and appreciated in the Lower Shire States due to her benevolence and her people-centred politics approach called on the people in the area and the country as a whole to be united and remember that before anything else everyone is Malawian first and, therefore, one people.

“Let us be united. We are Malawians first and foremost. We might differ in political opinions or belong to different political parties but we are all one people. Let us work together to develop our country.

“Malawi President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera believes in unity and does not want divisions among the people because of tribes, political party differences or religious belief differences. And I would like all of us to take that belief that we are all Malawians and must love one another,” said Mia.

Speaking earlier, veteran politician and former minister in various portfolios, John Bande, who is currently Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre East said it is difficult for an MP or a councillor who is in opposition to fulfill developmental projects in his or her area saying it is on that basis that he defected from the DPP to MCP.

“Vote for the MCP candidate for development. It is easy for someone who is already in government to get development funded than those in opposition, ” said Bande.

The MCP campaign rally in Nsanje was also graced by Elias Karim, who is the MCP deputy director of research and Member of Parliament for Nsanje North Enock Chizuzu, who all advised the MCP ward council aspirant for Nsanje Lalanje not to neglect the people in his area once elected.

Meanwhile Malawi Electoral Commissioner (MEC) Commissioner, Ritchard Chapweteka who is on a campaign monitoring trail in the district in an interview with Nyasa Times expressed satisfaction with the progress of the campaign so far, saying no incidence of violence has been registered unlike in the previous by-elections.

“So far, so good. The campaign is going on really well and we, as MEC, are happy that there is no violence at all and we commend all the key players involved in these elections”, said Chapweteka.

Chapweteka has however called on political parties including independent candidates competing for the upcoming by elections in the area to avoid conducting their campaign meetings in next proximity to each other saying that could be a recipe for violence.

The by-elections in Nsanje-Lalanje are to be held concurrently with that of Chikwembere ward in Blantyre North constituency and Nkhata Bay Central constituency.

