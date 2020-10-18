Abida Mia opens new mortuary at Ngabu: CDF-funded project

The Deputy Minister of Lands, Abida Sidik Mia, who is also a member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombedzi constituency has opened a new morgue worth K28 million at Ngabu Rural Hospital in the constituency.

The facility, which has been constructed using Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to the tune of K24 million and K4 millionfrom her—Abida Mia’s own personal resources, is ‘a burden lifted’ for the Ministry of Health, remarked Deputy Minister of Health Chrissy Kalamula Kanyasho at the opening function.

“As Ministry of Health, we are very pleased with the work that has been done here about the mortuary and we thank the MP for the area who is also the Deputy Minister of Lands, Abida Mia, for putting in all her efforts to make sure that the mortuary is completed timely.

“ She has done a very recommendable job and as the Ministry of health, a burden is lifted—it’s one project done and now we can move on and see what’s next on the agenda,” she said.

Kanyasho bemoaned the “small structure, dilapidated, very old” mortuary at the facility which she said “it could only keep one body at a time but now the new mortuary has six trays in the cold-room meaning they can keep six bodies.

She added: “What I like most is that the space is spick and span—very clean and I sure do hope that the DHO and his staff will maintain the mortuary as it is.”

On her part, Abida Sidik Mia noted that her constituents can now afford a sigh of relief with this new facility.

‘With the old Morgue which was simply keeping one body, it was very stressful sometimes when the Ambulance has a breakdown and somebody has passed away, we had no options but to hire other vehicles like a pickup or maybe a minibus to make sure that we transport that body urgently for fear that the body may go bad as temperature in our area here can rise rise up to 40 degrees census”

“I am very happy that we can relax a bit when we have a problem because we can actually keep the body in the mortuary for a day or two before we dispatch,” she said.

Abida Mia also observed that the morgue would help in ensuring rule of law.

“In very rare cases, if you have murder cases, the police can investigate those cases while they are keeping it in a morgue,” she said.

