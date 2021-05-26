Abida Mia’s promise to bring to the people a modern health facility in Chikwawa takes shape

“The current health post is too small compared to the huge population we have.”

It’s all smiles across the miles for the people of Therere area in Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency as their legislator, Abida Mia’s promise of a good health facility is now taking shape, courtesy of the people of Japan through the Japanese Embassy in Malawi.

During the official ground-breaking ceremony, Mia who is also deputy minister of Lands said that when complete, the health facility, which falls in the category of a health centre, will make a huge impact in the lives of over 12,000 people of Therere and the surrounding areas.

Said Mia: “Apparently, the current health post is too small compared to the huge population that we have, therefore, the new project will ultimately a significant difference.”

Abida Mia, who is known for her charitable heart and benevolence bemoaned the increased child mortality rate of 15 to 18 in a single month hence she expressed optimism that the trend would shortly be a thing of the past.

The deputy minister expressed gratitude to the Japanese Embassy and in appreciation, made a promise to ensure that the facility should be put to good use for the benefit of the targeted communities.

Japanese Deputy Ambassador, Hirotsugu Ikeda representing the ambassador and the people of Japan, said:

“The peoples of Malawi and Japan, have from the time immemorial, a strong and cordial friendship. We are committed to working hand in hand with the Malawian government and her people in the development of the country.

“We are fully committed to purchase medical equipment and bring highly skilled trained medical staff to work at the facility and serve the people in the catchment area.

Apart from the main project, which is pegged at $90,000 (K714.3 million) Mia has through the embassy also managed to source additional $30,000 (K238.1 million) from a Japanese businessman to finance construction of staff houses at the facility.

Abida Mia, currently wearing a tag of the ‘Lower Shire giant,’ – a title to a person with a huge political influence in Lower States and the titlle was first bestowed on the late Gwanda Chakuamba and it was later passed on to Sidik Mia, who died earlier this year after he succumbed to Covid-19 – also sourced a solar powered water tank for the facility.

Also among those in attendance were; Acting District Commissioner for Chikwawa, Dr. Stalin Zinkanda; District Health Officer for Chikwawa, Dr Wamala Msopole; Gift of Givers Senior Manager, Sherifa Mia, Senior Chief Ngabu and representatives of Pangano Contractors.

It is expected that the 6 month project will come to completion by October 2021.

The Japanese Embassy through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project is financing the construction through the local independent Non- Governmental Organisation, Gift of the Givers Foundation.

