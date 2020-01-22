ACB summons Mpinganjira of FDH Bank over Malawi judges bribery attempt on election petition

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned business mogul Thom Mpinganjira, who is also chief executive officer of FDH Financial Holdings Limited, to take a caution statement in relation to investigation into allegations of attempts to bribe High Court judges presiding over the presidential election nullification petition.

Mpinganjira has been accompanied by his lawyer to ACB offices in Blantyre.

This follows confirmation by ACB director general Reyneck Matemba that Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda lodged a written complaint to the bureau that there were attempts to bribe two of the judges.

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala said in a statement that “Mpinganjira will be taken to court after the ACB has recorded a statement from him.”

The panel of five judges is currently preparing judgement in the case where UTM Party’s leader Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera want the court to nullify presidential election results in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections over allegations of irregularities, especially in the results management system.

Matemba said the graft-busting body is rolling into action on the investigations and that more arrests are looming, promising Malawians would not be “let down.”

He said the body was investigating individuals named by the chief justice rather than political parties.

“This is our chance as the ACB to demonstrate to the people of Malawi that we can do better,” Matemba added.

The judges completed hearing the landmark case on December 20 2019. They are expected to deliver their judgement this month end.

