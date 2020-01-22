ACB summons Mpinganjira of FDH Bank over Malawi judges bribery attempt on election petition

January 22, 2020 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned  business  mogul Thom Mpinganjira, who is also chief executive officer of FDH Financial Holdings Limited, to take a caution statement in relation to investigation into allegations of attempts to bribe High Court judges presiding over the presidential election nullification petition.

FDH Financial Holdings Limited chief executive officer Thomson Mpinganjira

Mpinganjira has been accompanied by his lawyer to ACB offices  in Blantyre.

This follows confirmation by ACB director general Reyneck Matemba that Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda lodged a written complaint to the bureau that there were attempts to bribe two of the judges.

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala said in a statement that “Mpinganjira will be taken to court after the ACB  has recorded a statement from him.”

The panel of five judges is currently preparing judgement in the case where UTM Party’s leader Saulos Chilima and Malawi  Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera want the court to nullify presidential election results in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections over allegations of irregularities, especially in the results management system.

Matemba said the graft-busting body is rolling into action on the investigations and that more arrests are looming, promising Malawians would not be “let down.”

He said the body was investigating individuals named by the chief justice rather than political parties.

“This is our chance as the ACB to demonstrate to the people of Malawi that we can do better,” Matemba added.

The judges completed hearing the landmark case on December 20 2019. They are expected to  deliver their judgement this month end.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
National CEODr. MvumaBoris JohnsonGraham Zali Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
National CEO
Guest
National CEO

Heheeeeeeeeeeeeeeedeeee Uluuuuuuuuuu!!!!!!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Dr. Mvuma
Guest
Dr. Mvuma

Read Proverbs 29:4: By Justice, a King gives a country STABILITY, But one who is GREEDY for BRIBES TEARS it down. This is very relevant to the Malawi situation. Let GOD be True and the devil a Liar. The Word of God is ever settled in Heaven and is still relevant to us today, it never changes. God help us in Malawi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Boris Johnson
Guest
Boris Johnson

Heheheh. Malawi is like a movie…. Everything comes with suspense. Can’t wait for the next episode. Am enjoying this series.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Graham Zali
Guest
Graham Zali

Ndipo he should remain in custody ameneyo. Getting rich at the expense of poor Malawians. Greedy and corrupt minded. Munthu he is already rich why getting involved in stupid things?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago