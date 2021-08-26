ACB arrests 4 for soliciting additional payment from AIP beneficiaries

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested four people at Liwonde Township in Machinga over allegations of malpractices in the implementation of the Affordable Input Programme (AIP).

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala identified the four as Titani Kamtondo, who works as Agricultural Extension Officer at Machinga Agricultural Development Division (ADD), Village Development Committee member Enifa Stefano Phiri, Charly Sembereka and Chasi Muloza who were acting as middlemen.

Ndala said the arrests follow a complaint the Bureau received on 21 January 2021, alleging that Phiri of Chikuwita village in Machinga connived with sales staff at Ntaja ETG Shop to collect K15, 000 in advance from 50 beneficiaries of

AIP from Chikuwita and Piyasani villages to facilitate quick buying of the inputs by the beneficiaries.

In a statement issued today, Ndala said the investigation established that Kamtondo and Phiri, respectively, obtained K72, 500 as extra money from AIP beneficiaries.

The investigation further established that Sembereka and Muloza, who were acting as middlemen, received K48,000.00 from beneficiaries.

This prompted ACB to arrest the four on 17th August 2021.

“They were taken to Machinga Magistrates court where they were charged with corrupt practices by public officers and corrupt practices by private bodies contrary to Section 24(1) and 26(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, respectively. They were taken to Court on 19th August 2021 where they were charged. The Court reserved bail ruling for 23rd of August,” said Ndala.

