ACB clears Justice Chikopa in Malawi judges’ bribery case

Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal judge Lovemore Chikopa has been named as one of the suspects who was being investigated by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) over his alleged involvement to bribe the five judges who nullified the presidential election result but has been cleared as found with no case to answer after an investigations.

ACB director general Reyneck Matemba said Chikopa was investigated after Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda alleged that individuals attempted to bribe constitutional court judges over their ruling on a petition submitted by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera as well as UTM president Saulos Chilima to challenge the re-election of President Peter Mutharika.

Matemba said they found not incriminating evidence against Justice Chikopa, who was also in the seven-judge panel that upheld the ruling of the Constitutional Court unanimously last Friday.

“We have concluded our investigations and we have no evidence against Justice of Appeal Chikopa,” said Matemba.

He said ACB will brief the Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament on their findings.

ACB already arrested Thomson Mpinganjira, owner of FDH Bank, following investigations into the bribery scandal and charged him.

Matemba said then that the bureau was also investigating one officer in the judiciary for bribery to justices Healey Potani, Mike Tembo, Redson Kapindu, Dingiswayo Madise and Ivy Kamanga of the High Court, sitting as a Constitutional Court (ConCourt), who presided over the historic elections petition case.

He said investigations on Chikopa concluded a month ago and he is cleared.

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) also claimed it had information that the five judges who nullified the presidential election result received bribes, but did not submit any evidence to prove that they judges received kickbacks from petitioners in the case to rule in their favour.

The DPP took to the streets for what it called ‘The March for the Restoration of Democratic Justice’ to make allegations of the judges bribery.

