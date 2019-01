Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation officer Kondwani Zulu has been fired overmisconduct, Nyasa Times understands.

A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, at the graft-busting agency’s headquarters in Lilongwe said Zulu has been fired over “misconduct.”

Investigative Unit of the bureau has been faced with concerns of leakage of documents.

More to follow…

