ACB, MRA to question Mutharika on TPIN separately

Malawi’s Director General (DG) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Martha Chizuma, has disclosed that the Bureau and the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) will interview former president Peter Mutharika on the abuse of taxpayer identification number (TPIN) separately.

Chizuma told journalists in Lilongwe during ACB’s updates that MRA would start the interviews on the tax scheduled for Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

“This is a long time investigation. The first attempt failed because we were informed by his legal team that he was sick. Following communication from Mutharika’s lawyers, we can now proceed with the interviews this week with MRA on August 11 and 12,” she said.

“While ACB will conduct its interviews on abuse of the tax on August 16. The initial program was that the two entities were supposed to question Mutharika together but because there are two different interests, the abuse of TPIN and issues surrounding tax; hence, the separation,” added Chizuma.

