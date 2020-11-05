ACB probes Centre football body, stops ‘corrupt’ election process

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has issued a restraining order stopping the holding of Central Region Football Association Elective Annual General meeting scheduled for next weekend.

Corruption allegations in the filing of Nomination papers for candidates in the upcoming polls have necessitated the move, ACB said in a statement.

Investigations into the allegations reported by unnamed aspirants in the elections have since been commenced.

The restriction notice sent to the office of CRFA General Secretary and FAM President reads in part: “The Anti-Corruption Bureau has instituted an investigation in respect of suspected offenses under the Corrupt Practices Act.

Take notice that you shall not, without written notice, proceed to conduct, or arrange, facilitate or allow the conduct of the Elective General Assembly for the Central Region Football Association on 14th November 2020 or any other date whatsoever.”

CRFA has since notified Central Region Football League district Chairperson regarding the suspension of the EGM.

In a statement, the Association’s General Secretary Benard Chiwiruwiru Harawa said: “We regret to inform you that we are not holding our EGM following a restriction order by ACB today (Wednesday).

They are saying they are carrying out investigating on alleged on alleged offenses committed on the process of nominating candidates by affiliates. They will therefore, advise the way forward in due course.”

