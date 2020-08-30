ACB to decide on probing Football Association of Malawi
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it will sit down to look at a report involving corruption at the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to determine whether the issues raised in the report fall under its mandate to investigate.
The bureau says it has received a report from a concerned Malawian but will have to go through it before making a decision on the same.
The report is insinuating that the 2019 FAM elections that ushered Walter Nyamilandu Manda into office as President with 23 votes against 13 for James Mwenda were marred with high level of corruption.
Among other things, the report indicates that many individuals from the member associations, commonly referred to as affiliates, received money and materials like vehicles and television sets to influence their vote.
ACB Director, Renneck Matemba, confirmed receipt of the report on a local radio station.
“I can confirm that the report has reached us. We will have to sit down and analyse it so that we establish whether the issues raised fall under our mandate or not. We should be ready to give feedback by Monday,” Matemba explained.
Copies of the report have also been sent to FIFA, former players and all football followers.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Now people can believe that this fight against corruption its revenge to DPP cadets because since it started u never investigate anyone in Tonse alliance. Now you want to arrest Water Nyamilandu bcs he bought TV set for K100 000.Yah Kokoliliko Government invest cashgate and Jetgate big deals and big tax payers money was shared that’s when Malawians are going to believe that you are serious.
Walter wakulakwilani chiani? Being dpp is not enough reason to force him out of fam hiding under corruption fight. acb has no mandate to investigate fifa money or private money to an NGO. All those wanting nyamilandu out are doing it for money so they can replace him and prosper. Walter is football and football is Walter. He has played football at the highest level of Malawi and no doubt has contributed alot and also benefitted from football. If you want him out do so at the next agm which is in 2023. That’s why we have rules for the… Read more »
Hrdc has not written anything about this, are you sure you want to decide on it? If hrdc didn’t report then its not corruption. Let it go, leave our Walter alone.
They are after some one.They already started hunting him.It is not a scret.People already have the confusion.These people are dangerous.Mkango ndi mkango Basi.
You may proceed even if FIFA rules are against that. It is common sense that thieves will shield each other. After all mpira umeneu is not putting us anywhere on the international map