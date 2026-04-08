ACB under pressure as it delays decision on explosive K65 million bribery claims targeting PAC chair Malondera

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is facing mounting scrutiny after confirming it has yet to make a decision on explosive bribery allegations implicating Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Baba Steve Malondera in the ongoing Amaryllis Hotel inquiry.

Despite the gravity of the claims—centered on an alleged K65 million bribe—the graft-busting body says it is still conducting “internal consultations,” a position that is already raising questions about urgency, independence, and political will.

The complaint, filed on April 7, 2026, by social media whistleblower and human rights lawyer Alexious Kamangila, lays out a detailed and damning account of alleged corruption at the heart of Parliament’s oversight machinery.

ACB spokesperson Jacqueline Ngongonda confirmed receipt of the complaint, stating that the Bureau is “considering how best to handle the matter,” particularly because the allegations arise from an issue already under parliamentary inquiry.

But that explanation has done little to calm critics, who argue that the seriousness of the accusations demands swift and decisive action—not procedural hesitation.

In his submission, Kamangila alleges that Malondera received MK65 million from Apostle Clifford Kawinga, money he claims was intended to be distributed among PAC members at MK3 million each in order to influence the committee’s stance on the controversial Amaryllis Hotel deal.

According to the complaint, only MK1 million per member was actually disbursed, with the remainder allegedly diverted for personal use by the chairperson—an alleged betrayal that is said to have sparked internal tensions within the committee and ultimately led to the claims being exposed.

Kamangila further claims he is ready to provide evidence and that some PAC members are willing to testify as state witnesses—an assertion that, if substantiated, could unravel one of the most serious corruption scandals to hit Parliament in recent years.

He has since called for immediate investigations, prosecutions where necessary, and the resignation of all PAC members pending the outcome of the probe.

However, Malondera has come out swinging, flatly rejecting the allegations and turning the spotlight back on his accuser.

In a strongly worded response posted on his Facebook page, Malondera accuses Kamangila himself of attempting to improperly influence the inquiry. He claims he reported the lawyer to the police on March 15, 2026, and insists the matter was already brought to the attention of the Inspector General of Police.

Malondera further dismisses claims that he received any money from Apostle Kawinga, saying he even shared screenshots of Kamangila’s allegations with the apostle.

He also revealed details of a phone call allegedly made by Kamangila on April 3, 2026, in which he claims the lawyer asked him to shield the Acting Director General of the ACB from scrutiny using the inquiry.

“In the call, you requested me to protect the Acting Director General of ACB from victimization using the enquiry,” Malondera said, adding that he refused, insisting he had no unilateral powers as chairperson of a 23-member committee.

He went further to challenge Kamangila to release a recording of the alleged conversation, arguing that Malawians deserve to hear the truth and judge for themselves.

“You said you will fight me and that I am your enemy. I told you I don’t care as long as I am within the law and my conscience is clear,” he said.

Malondera also accused Kamangila of persistently sending what he described as “overly personal” questions to PAC members during the inquiry process, suggesting the lawyer was using the committee to pursue private battles.

“The Public Accounts Committee is not a forum for settling personal scores,” he said, adding that he refused to be drawn into what he termed ulterior motives.

In a parting shot, Malondera framed the controversy as a broader fight against unnamed “cartels,” insisting that powerful interests are uncomfortable with the committee’s work.

“The cartels are not comfortable, but we will fight them and serve the nation better,” he said.

As accusations and counter-accusations intensify, the spotlight is now firmly on the ACB. Its next move—or continued inaction—will likely determine whether this मामला evolves into a full-scale corruption probe or collapses under the weight of political brinkmanship.

For now, what is clear is this: a scandal that strikes at the core of parliamentary integrity is unfolding in plain sight, and the institution tasked with fighting corruption is being tested in real time.

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